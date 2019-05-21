Check out the new fan-designed Pokemon shirts at Uniqlo

How much do you love Pokemon? Enough to declare it to the world? Enough to feel your nipples gently brush a Pikachu's face all day? Well, good news: Uniqlo has just revealed the winners of its Pokemon themed t-shirt design competition, and a fresh batch of 24 adorable shirts will hit stores soon.

The top prize went to Li Wen Pei on China for his take on Magikarp and Gyarados, but other designs feature Snorlax, Pikachu, Metamon and more. I'm a fan of summery Pikachu on the beach design, created by Emily from the US.

"My husband and I jokingly titled my design 'pikachill' -- and that basically describes the theme," she explained. "I knew the shirts were for summer time, so I wanted to do something that was very summer, and there's nothing more summer than chilling on a tropical beach with a fancy drink! The Exeggutor (Alora Form) worked perfectly to convey 'tropical beach' plus I just think that Exeggutor is really, really funny."

The top three designs were decided by president and CEO of The Pokemon Company Tsunekazu Ishihara, managing director of Game Freak Ken Sugimori and Uniqlo's creative director Nigo.

"Both Uniqlo and The Pokemon Company were so delighted and surprised to receive all of your precious Pokémon memories turned into such amazing graphic T-shirt designs," said the judging panel in a statement.

"There were so many good T-shirt designs, and the submissions came from over 40 countries! We are so impressed with how you express your design mindset and techniques using the world of Pokemon as your inspiration."

The shirts will be in stores and online at Uniqlo.com soon.