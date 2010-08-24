Call of Duty: Black Ops on PC is a proper PC game. Modding and dev console are in!

Looks like the fallout from the controversial PC version of Modern Warfare 2 has shaken up a few attitudes over at Activision. As you might remember, PC gamers were (rightly) up in arms when it was revealed that the keyboard and mouse version of the last Call of Dutywould lack dedicated servers, modification support, andall of the other brilliant little garnishes that make PC gaming culture what it is.

To console players the lossof that customisation capability might not sound like a big deal, but to the dedicated PC gamer it was like a bird having its wings cut off and its feet then encased in concrete. Being so 'locked down' in comparison to most shooters, the PC Modern Warfare 2 saw a rapid sales drop-off in comparison to the console versions.

Whether caused by money worries, fan outcry, or a combination of both, CoD: Black Ops developer Treyarch has now announced that in addition to the previously revealed support for dedicated servers, BO will bring back all the other PC goodness.

While not available immediatelyat release- as a result of apparent technical issues related to the engine and internal tools - Treyarch has pledged to patch modding support into the PC version of Black Ops "sometime post-launch". Apparently the issues are serious enough to warrant a wait for extra internal tinkering, but modding is definitely coming. Although at the moment Treyarch doesn't quite know to what extent.

In a reasurringly more blunt statement though, it also stated "dev console: confirmed".

