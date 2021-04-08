Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War dev investigating Zombies players being accidentally banned

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch is investigating why players are being sent ban messages instead of standard disconnect messages.

In the tweet below, Treyarch community manager Josh Torres reveals that the Black Ops Cold War developer is aware of the error in the game, and actively working on a fix. The error appears to occur when players are disconnected from a game of Zombies in Black Ops Cold War, but instead of being sent the standard disconnect message, they're instead seeing a message that they've been banned.

Sail 630 Nuclear Bug Update:We are aware that some players are seeing the Sail 630 Nuclear Bug message and then are unable to connect while seeing a ban message. The ban message is not a product of disconnect errors.Check the link for more context.https://t.co/JTvMjdQs44April 7, 2021 See more

It's quite a bizzare bug, in all. Players over on the official Call of Duty Zombies subreddit have been speaking up about being banned incorrectly from the game due to this error, hence developer Treyarch voicing that they were looking into a fix as soon as possible.

Over on the Warzone side of things, there have been more reports of legitimate bans. Earlier today on April 8, developer Raven Software tweeted that they'd just banned over 15,000 players from the battle royale game, adding that there would be "more to come."

This is all part of Raven Software's ongoing pledge to ban as many cheaters as possible in their game. Earlier this year, high-profile Warzone players started speaking up about cheaters drastically affected the battle royale, causing Raven to announce that they'd banned over 60,000 cheaters, and pledging monthly updates on cheating countermeasures. Since then, there have been four recorded ban waves in Warzone, and the total number of banned cheaters in Warzone appears to be closing in on half a million.

