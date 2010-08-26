Burn, baby! Burn! Morrigan returns in final Dragon Age: Origins DLC

The bitch, it appears, is back. From monstrous Archedemons to conspiring ex-girlfriends, developer BioWare has announced plans to end Dragon Age: Origins' extensive DLC run with a full-on swan song for Morrigan; the heroic renegade witch of the Kokari wilds and/or willing demonspawn incubator (depending, of course, on how you rolled).

Arriving in virtual stores September 7th, Witch Hunt will send gamers into the southern wilderness after it‘s revealed that Morrigan has returned to Ferelden with all-too-unsavoury intentions, instead of slinking quietly into the night with her dirty little secrets as promised.

In today'spress release, BioWare explains, “her plans and her whereabouts have remained a mystery... until now. But whether you seek answers, revenge, or reconciliation with your lost love, you may find more than you bargained for.”

(Cue ominous gospel choir.)

It looks like BioWare has saved the baby mamma drama for last. And whether or not you opted to go the distance or drop Morrigan like a bad habit at the first roadside tavern, expect your deeds to catch up to you in this, the final journey of Ferelden's last grey warden.

Source:Joystiq

Aug 25 2010



Your guide for getting the ladies and lads of Ferelden into your party...and your pants!



PREVIEW: How BioWare is building a better Blight



A primal primer to your blood spattered brethren in this ultraviolent RPG