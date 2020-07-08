Bungie fixes Destiny 2 Master Nightfall bug, so no more easy Ascendant Shards

The Destiny 2 bug that set the Master version of this week's Nightfall: The Ordeal strike to 750 Power has been fixed.

Players spotted this bug shortly after the Bungie Day update arrived earlier this week, and as you'd expect, they immediately set out to exploit it for all its worth, knowing full well it would be fixed soon. Master Nightfalls grant Enhancement Prisms, Ascendant Shards, and Exotics pretty regularly, but at 1080 Power, they're also pretty difficult to complete. But for whatever reason, the Master version of this week's strike was at a lower Power level.

Due to an issue where the Festering Core Nightfall: The Ordeal strike was not reflecting the correct difficulty level at the Master tier, we have changed the Nightfall: The Ordeal strike to The Pyramidion for the rest of the week.July 8, 2020

In other words, as long as they could handle the abundant champions still in the Strike, anyone could complete this week's Master Nightfall very quickly and earn lots of valuable materials. So it's no surprise that Bungie put a stop to it pretty swiftly. And it did so by straight-up changing the strike that's available this week.

Previously, the Festering Core strike was the featured Nightfall, but it's now been changed to the Pyramidion. Obviously, the new strike is set to the correct Power level. For players who are appropriately equipped for a normal 1080 Nightfall, this isn't terrible news. The Pyramidion is one of the less painful Nightfalls out, in large part because its final boss can be instantly melted with no buzz-kill damage gates. However, players who were banking on the bug to give them an infusion boost are just plain out of luck.