Bugsnax is a day one PS5 game, and here are the actors for its eclectic characters

Bugsnax will be launching for PS5, PS4, and PC on November 12, making it a launch day game for Sony's next-gen console.

Bugsnax revealed its release date alongside a brand new trailer introducing its voice cast. There's a ton of voices in the game that you'll recognise from other projects, like Yuri Lowenthal from Marvel's Spider-Man, Debra Wilson of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cassandra Lee Morris of Persona 5, and many more.

The trailer used to introduce the voiceover cast gives us a good look at some of the creatures we'll be adventure around with next month. There's eclectic names including the likes of Filbo Fiddlepie, Gramble Gigglefunny, Shelda Smellywag, Floofty Fizzlebean, and more.

I honestly can't wait for Bugsnax. It's been one of the my most anticipated games since Sony revealed it at their PS5 games showcase earlier this year, and Young Horses have really sold me on the comedic nature of their weird adventure game.

If you're still a bit skeptical of Bugsnax, it's got a cracking premise. You play as an investigative journalist looking into the strange Bugsnax phenomenon, and you need to dig up some evidence that's seriously going to impress your editor. Heading to the village of Snaxburg, you'll need to help out uncovering Bugsnax to help with their, well, snacking habits.

To see what else aside from Bugsnax you'll be playing on day one for Sony's upcoming console, check out our PS5 launch day games lineup.