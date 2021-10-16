Blood Syndicate returns to comics and Milestone gets animated in 2022

The new Milestone Initiative program to "identify, educate, spotlight, and empower" the next generation of Black and diverse creators in the comic book industry wasn't the only Milestone announcement from 2021's DC Fandome.

Blood Syndicate promo image (Image credit: DC)

In a discussion moderated by actor Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific on Arrow), Milestone Media producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan announced more new projects from their DC partnership and the Dakota Universe comic book universe, including a new Blood Syndicate comic book series for 2022.

Hudlin and Cowan did not announce the creative team but the publisher did release a promotional image and the duo talked about how Blood Syndicate has been the Milestone property fans have been clamoring for.

Originally published for 35 issues from 1993 to 1996 and created by the late Milestone co-founder Dwayne McDuffie, writer Ivan Velez Jr., and Cowan, the Milestone team book starred a loosely affiliated 'gang' of superheroes, most of whom were former street gang members who gained powers during the Milestone 'Big Bang' origin event and used their powers for the greater good.

Cowan (Hardware: Season One) and Hudlin (Icon & Rocket: Season One) also confirmed that there are plans for "Season Two" of each series and that their characters will appear in each other's titles, reestablishing a shared Dakotaverse.

Milestone Compendium One cover by Denys Cowan (Image credit: DC)

The characters will also appear in a Milestone anthology scheduled for February 2002 as a part of DC's Black History Month celebration, which will also feature the release of Milestone Compendium One on February 1, 2022 - which Cowan revealed his cover.

The 1300-page trade paperback collects the original Blood Syndicate #1-12, Hardware #1 -12, Icon #1-10, Static #1-8, Xombi #1-8, and Shadow Cabinet #0.

And in Milestone multimedia news, Hudlin and Cowan confirmed writer Randy McKinnon is currently writing a script for a Static Shock feature film in production with Warner Bros. and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society production shingle, and Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are developing a Milestone animated movie based on a screenplay by Hardware: Season One writer Brandon Thomas (who is also co-writer of the upcoming new Aquamen DC series).

Milestone animated film promo image (Image credit: DC)

"This has been the thing that Milestone fans have been dreaming about for a long time, and we're happy to give it to you, finally," Cowan says during the Fandome event.

As the promo image featuring Static, Rocket, Icon, and Hardware released by DC Saturday indicates, Cowan described the film as being about more than one Milestone character, suggesting it's more of a Dakotaverse film than a solo story. This will be the first time that Milestone characters besides Static Shock will be featured in animation since the 2000 - 2004 Static Shock cartoon; Static himself is a part of the current Young Justice series.

There's a new issue of Hardware: Season One in DC's January 2022 solicitations.