Black Panther returns to kick off Ta-Nehisi Coates's finale in February

After a long hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and artists Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim will bring back Marvel's ongoing Black Panther title for Coates's final arc on the series, which he's written for several years.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Across the multiverse, T'Challa discovered an alternate Wakanda, one ruled far differently than his own," reads Marvel's official description. "Having abandoned their once peaceful ways, this Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda will stop at nothing to rule all of the cosmos."

"After initially being enslaved by the empire and then joining a rebellion against it, T'Challa has finally made his way back to Earth, but this twisted reflection of Wakanda is not far behind."

Black Panther #23 is the first part of Coates's final arc on the title, which he relaunched in 2016, continuing into the current volume of the title. Coates's finale is planned for Black Panther #25.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We're so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience," states editor Wil Moss in the announcement. "I promise, these last three issues will be worth the wait - Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T'Challa's Wakanda and Emperor N'Jadaka's Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait'll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda."

Black Panther #23, which will carry a variant cover by Julian Todino Tedesco, is scheduled for release in February. Look out for Marvel Comics' full February solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

