Black Panther mural unveiled in Downtown Disney in touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman , Disneyland has unveiled a mural in its Downtown Disney shopping district dedicated to the actor and his impact.

The mural, by artist Nikkolas Smith , depicts Boseman giving a Wakandan salute to a young fan wearing a Black Panther mask. Smith shared the work on his Instagram , telling his followers “This one is special.”

“It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus,” he added. “I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist.”

Upon his passing, Boseman’s family revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and it had progressed over the past four years. He worked through his treatment throughout that time, never sharing the diagnosis publically.

Radheyan Simonpillai remembers Chadwick Boseman and his iconic roles in a touching tribute for GamesRadar+ , writing that “What Boseman brought to the screen in every frame, whether in an action thriller or a biopic, was everything.”

Though Disneyland’s main park remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic, Downtown Disney in California is currently open for visitors. So you can see the mural, aptly titled ‘King Chad,’ for yourself. Wakanda Forever.