Black Ops Cold War update sneaks in a new Scorestreak

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got a small surprise update in the dead of night earlier today, and hidden in the update is a brand new Scorestreak.

This new Scorestreak for Black Ops Cold War is called the HARP, and it's live right now for all players. This Scorestreak can be unlocked for 6,000 points in a multiplayer game, and provides you with a constant UAV radar for 40 seconds, as well as detailing the directional movements of all enemy players.

However, the HARP Scorestreak can actually be shot down by opposing players. Note that while players can't shoot down the Scorestreak with bullet-based weapons, they can destroy the HARP with a few rockets from a lock-on missile launcher like the Sigma-2. Additionally, the HARP can also be destroyed by an enemy Air Patrol Scorestreak, so it's a little vulnerable while it's up in the air.

Right now, the Black Ops Cold War subreddit seems to be a little split on the HARP. Some are saying it's a nice support Scorestreak, giving you a positional advantage over enemy players, while others are bemoaning the fact that it can get shot out of the sky relatively easily, and doesn't hang around for all that long.

This is all before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season one goes live later tonight, at approximately 11 p.m. PT, and at 2 a.m. ET the next morning. The debut season of Black Ops Cold War is set to bring a ton of new content to Treyarch's game, including eight new multiplayer maps, several new weapons, a brand new Operator, and more. There's a brand new battle pass trailer out now, detailing just a sample of the rewards we can start unlocking later tonight.

