Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will run at 4K and 120fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will run at 4K resolution and 120fps on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That's according Venture Beat , who spoke with the development team behind the latest COD. "We want to make sure the framerate is responsive, and that it feels like there's nothing on the technical side preventing you from having a good time," says Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting. Faster frame rates at higher resolutions means the game will feel more realistic and fast-paced than previous Call of Duty titles.

If you need a refresher (I did), 120fps is a demanding framerate to target - even on next-gen consoles. At this point, the only PS5 title confirmed to support 120fps is Dirt 5, while Xbox Series X has boasted several titles capable of running at that framerate (and even promised to add it to backwards compatible games and Halo Infinite multiplayer). Either way, you'll need a fairly new television with HDMI 2.1 to even enjoy 120fps.

Thanks to the new SSDs with flash memory, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have faster load times and seamless transitions between gorgeous cinematics and equally gorgeous gameplay. The upcoming title will also have a global illumination system that puts the next-gen ray tracing capabilities to good use, so expect to play through some beautifully lit set pieces.

"With the power of the next-gen systems, we'll be able to add even more detail and put even more love into everything we create," says Raven software vehicle artist, Katie Sabin. Just imagine the flickering reflection of an explosion dancing across the broad side of a humvee, and you're starting to think like Black Ops Cold War.