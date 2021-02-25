BioShock axed movie concept art has been shared online

An artist who worked on the now canceled BioShock movie has shared some concept art from the project online.

Jerad Marantz, a concept artist/creature designer who has credits on films like Black Panther , Spider-Man: Far From Home , Avengers: Endgame , plus so many more, shared the designs to their online portfolio with the caption: “Another great canceled project. [...] it just wasn’t meant to be.”

The concept art depicts several zombie-like creatures, who look as if they’ve just stepped out of a Resident Evil game rather than a BioShock title, and gives fans an idea of what the since-axed BioShock movie could have looked like if production hadn’t ended on the project.

(Image credit: Jerad S. Marantz)

The BioShock movie was first announced in development back in 2011 and was set to be directed by Gore Verbinski (who is known for his work on The Ring and Pirates of the Caribbean) however, pre-production was halted in 2011 due to no studio being found “who was willing to invest in an R-rated version of the tale” according to Eurogamer.

Although the film is yet to see the light of day, other than some concept art and a supposed leaked script, hints that the film may get made after all have circulated online for years. As of March 2020, it was reported that the film was supposedly back in development, and as of 2021, ScreenRant reported that actors Eddie Redmayne and Jaime Dornan had auditioned for a role in the movie. Fingers crossed for more BioShock movie news to come our way soon.

