Bethesda's Pete Hines wants another Wolfenstein but stresses MachineGames is focused on Indiana Jones

Bethesda SVP Pete Hines is hoping for another Wolfenstein game, but he and developer MachineGames won't have anything to announce for some time given the newly announced Indiana Jones game in the works.

"They're working on the Indiana Jones game that we just talked about earlier this year," Hines explained in a recent interview with Gamespot . "We literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses at how far along that is. They're in the very, very, very early stages of working on the Indiana Jones game . Where we are for Wolfenstein, or quite honestly any other franchise that we don't have announced plans on, will have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it. But you can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there."

Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda announced their mystery Indiana Jones game at the start of the year. Some six months later, we still don't know much about it. Todd Howard signed on as executive producer, MachineGames is in charge, and Lucasfilm is supporting – that's about it. Given MachineGames' pedigree and the action of the Indiana Jones films, it's reasonable to assume it'll be some sort of shooter, but even that is just a guess.

The last we saw of Wolfenstein was 2019's Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a co-op sequel with a spinoff tone that was co-developed by MachineGames and Arkane Studios, and which launched to mixed reception. Youngblood was released alongside the on-rail VR shooter Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, which was similarly received. For a full-fat MachineGames original, we have to go back to 2017 with Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, which many regard as the peak of the modern Wolfenstein reboots.

In the same interview, Hines discussed and apologized for Starfield's Xbox console exclusivity , acknowledging that exclusives can be frustrating but he himself can't wave a magic wand and please everyone. "All I can really say is 'I apologize', because I'm certain that's frustrating to folks," he said. "But there's not a whole lot I can do about it."