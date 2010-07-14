Best & Worst: Movie Spoofs

Vampires Suck , the new Twilight send-up, is out soon - and one TF writer was left equal parts ashamed and astounded that the trailer had her proper cackling (we won’t name and shame her… yet). Can it reach the heady spoof heights of Airplane! ? We doubt it, considering it’s by the same guys who brought us Epic Movie and the ilk.

Airplane! , though, is a first class act through and through. See, it’s all about the sight gags, the verbal gags and the gagging on your popcorn at its sure-footed hilarity. In short: it’s just plane awesome .