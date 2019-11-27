The 25 best Netflix original series, from Atypical to Dear White People

In the years since it dropped its first original show in 2013, Netflix has undergone a transformation of sorts. It used to be that we’d get a new Original Series every now and again. But today? Feels like everytime you switch on the app there’s at least two new shows you’ve never heard of. Where exactly are you supposed to start with the best Netflix Original series when there are so many? This is an age-old dilemma, being spoilt for choice, so we’ve concocted this handy guide to the 25 absolute best Netflix Original series you’ve simply got to see.

And if you’re thinking, well, isn’t that ALL OF THEM? Alas, no. There are many, many more than that, making this a tricky challenge indeed. The good thing is that you’ve got 25 options here that we stand by. You cannot go wrong by picking one of these options for your next binge. That’s the great thing about the influx of Original Series’ Netflix is dropping now: the variety on offer means there is something here for everyone, no matter your preferred genre.

25. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-4

The show: Missing the inanity of 30 Rock? Prepare to venture into similarly eccentric waters with creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock motherfudgin’ excellent new series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. This sweet and silly tale follows the life of Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), a 30-something woman recently freed from an underground bunker where she, along with several other media-dubbed “mole women”, was held hostage by deranged Reverend Gary Wayne Gary. Now freed and living it up in New York City, Kimmy’s life takes some unique turns as she moves in with the flamboyant Titus Andromedon and catches up on 15 years of pop culture.

Why it’s worth a watch: It’s a zany, wacky sitcom that pushes the limits of its premise - Kimmy being a time-travelin’ fish-out-of-water - to deliver comedy gold. Aside from Kemper’s superb leading turn, Kimmy’s roommate Titus drops the best sitcom songs (after Jenna Maroney’s 'Muffin Top', of course) with 'Peeno Noir' and 'Boobs in California.'

24. American Vandal

Region: UK, US

Season(s): 1-2

The show: When someone says the word "mockumentary", your mind may immediately flock to classics such as This is Spinal Tap or Best in Show. Both are deliberately over-the-top chucklefests. American Vandal, on the other hand, is a different beast. A satirical docuseries that’s played completely straight, it taps into the true crime craze that’s seen an uptick in recent years and puts a new spin on it. The first season begins in the aftermath of a crime at a high school, when 27 teachers find that their cars have been vandalized by a student with a penchant for spray paint and dick pics. No, seriously. If that’s not bonkers enough, season 2 follows a poop epidemic.

Why it's worth a watch: Much like how Making a Murderer became an addictive series that everyone and their mother had an opinion about, American Vandal operates in the same way. One high schooler takes on the role of documentarian and tries to figure out who’s really to blame. Easily one of the best Netflix Original shows. True crime has never been so damn bingeable!

23. Stranger Things

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-3

The show: After being turned down to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s It, the Duffer Brothers decided to shape their own ode to the master of horror and created Stranger Things. This is homage at its finest, with a slew of popular ‘70s and ‘80s sci-fi and horror movies serving as inspiration for this story of small-town America under siege from another dimension. Hawkins, Indiana is the backdrop; a quiet sleepy suburb that’s suddenly rocked by unusual goings-on at the local laboratory. After scientists rip apart the fabric of spacetime via experiments, another world is revealed and explored by the town’s residents, who just happen to include a handful of Dungeons and Dragons-obsessed tweens.

Why it’s worth a watch: Arguably the biggest of all the Netflix Original shows, Stranger Things is true popcorn entertainment. A slice of ‘80s genre goodness that pulls liberally from all of the decades best, Stranger Things steals from popular culture in every story strand, every character, and yet that does not make it any less enjoyable. With an impressive cast, both young and old, you’ll be laughing and crying and shrieking in terror along with them.

Read more: Everything we know about Stranger Things season 4

22. Grace and Frankie

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-5

The show: Comedy vets Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin headline this superbly bingeable sitcom about two women whose ongoing rivalry comes to a head when their husbands reveal they’re in love and want divorces. While Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) try to navigate this life-changing revelation alone, they fast become frenemies who wind up sharing a beach house. Throw in their four kids and their newly-married husbands, and what you’re left with is a modern living situation. What starts as an amusing premise over the seasons sprawls into a ripe comedy setup that’s all about figuring out life, love, career, health, no matter your age, and how our friends are the one thing we can always rely on.

Why it’s worth a watch: Don’t dismiss this as that show your mom probably watches. Fonda and Taylor might be in their ‘70s and 80s but that doesn’t make them, or their razor-sharp humour, out of bounds for anyone who isn’t. This is brilliantly savvy writing boosted by its lead performances. That also includes Sam Waterson and Martin Sheen as Grace and Frankie’s former husbands, and June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn as their four grown kids.

21. Unbelievable

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1

The show: Toni Collette and Merritt Wever headline this compelling Netflix Original as two detectives from different districts who join forces to bring a serial rapist to justice. Sounds heavy-hitting, right? Don’t be fooled. This is must-see television, created by Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabin, that seeks to present a different side to how sexual assault is typically woven into serial narratives. Jumping back and forth between 2008 and 2011, the show is based on a real-life story that starts with the rape of teenager Marie (superbly portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever) in Washington state, whose experience has similarities to others that happened half-way across the country.

Why it’s worth a watch: Netflix is renowned for churning out true-crime series left and right, yet Unbelievable stands apart from the rest due to its angle. The purpose of this Netflix Original is to break new ground, showing the real-life, day-to-day consequences of rape on those women who are victimised. Not only that, the shocking – or not, depending on your view – disparity between how female law enforcement approaches these crimes compared to their male counterparts is not ignored but placed front and centre. Plus, its cast is top of their game, with moments of heartbreaking tenderness amidst the horror of these situations beautifully performed. Dever, Collette, and Wever deserve all the awards, alongside recurring star Danielle Macdonald. Don’t miss this.

20. Lady Dynamite

Region: Worldwide



Season(s): 1-2



The show: Maria Bamford plays a fictionalised version of herself in this delicious dark comedy from Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz and Pam Brady. With a six month recovery stint under her belt following a bipolar diagnosis, Maria moves back to Los Angeles with hopes of kickstarting her comedy career. Interestingly, Bamford didn’t pen any of the episodes herself, with the show’s writers using her real-life experiences as loose inspiration. What sets this sitcom apart from its peers is how it leans into mental health issues without pulling any punches.



Why it's worth a watch: This is easily one of the most unique shows you’re likely to ever see. It’s honest, funny, sweet, and never shies away from tricky topics with dismissive gags. Bamford’s delivery and performance are what elevate Lady Dynamite, making it not only one of the best Netflix Original shows, but one of the most ambitious series to grace our screens.

19. On My Block

Region: UK, US



Season(s): 1-2



The show: With approximately 17 gajillion new Netflix Originals popping out of the gate every week, it’s easy to miss some of the low-key titles. One of those is On My Block, a funny, warm, and utterly essential series that follows four teenagers on the cusp of starting high school in South Central LA. Things begin as lifelong friends, Jamal, Monse, Ruby and Cesar embark on the summer before high school, which turns out to be their last chance at a simple life.

Why it's worth a watch: As a coming-of-age tale that’s headlined by four actors of colour, this show is a breath of fresh air. The series takes the battered, tired old “kids gotta grow up sometime” trope and gives it an adrenaline boost, a shot in the arm to dismantle the typical white representations we’ve seen so much of in movies and TV. Tackling the truth of living in a gang territory, the realities of dashed suburban hopes and dreams, and how we’re nothing without our friends, On My Block is the essential watch of 2018.

18. Tuca and Bertie

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1

The show: It’s hard to describe this show, created by Bojack Horseman production designer Lisa Hanawalt, without sounding as if you’re off your rocker. Best friends and roommates Tuca and Bertie are a couple of birds. No, seriously. This animated adult comedy takes place in Bird Town, a happening Metropolis populated by anthropomorphic animals. Right off the bat the show dives into the pair’s cheeky chicanery as they navigate life in the city. The added bonus? Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish voice the two lead characters.

Why it’s worth a watch: If the existential quandaries of Bojack are a shade too real for ya, Tuca and Bertie steers hardcore into the opposite direction. While it tackles hefty hot-button topics (sexual harassment in the workplace gets a look-in early on), it does so with an eye skewed toward the whacky (Bertie’s sentient boob takes off on its own after it is harrassed). It's a real shame Netflix has decided not to renew the series for a second season.

17. Dear White People

Region: Worldwide

Season(s): 1-3

The show: Justin Simien’s 2014 movie, also called Dear White People, earned solid reviews which led to the development of a small-screen adaptation. While there are some differences, as it was recast, the basic premise remains the same. It’s set among a diverse group of students of color as they navigate a predominantly white Ivy League college, Winchester University, where racial tensions are often swept under the rug. Logan Browning stars as a student who hosts a campus radio show called Dear White People.

Why it’s worth a watch: As hot-button topic series go, Dear White People charges in full force to tackle some meaty issues. A send up of post-racial America, we’re thrown into a college that throws a blackface party, we’re shown police brutality, racist trolls, the list goes on. It’s also pretty damn funny too, as it weaves together a universal story about forging one’s own unique path.

16. Daredevil

Region: Worldwide



Season(s): 1-3



The show: When Netflix announced its partnership with Marvel on a quartet of small-screen series, the world promptly lost its marbles. And then Daredevil aired. Who knew superheroics could be this drenched in darkness and yet springboard so effortlessly into hopeful themes and characters? This first, and arguably best, of the lot follows the story of Matt Murdock, a lawyer who was blinded as a child in an accident. During the day he battles baddies in court with his best pals Foggy and Karen. Under cover of darkness he dons a spandex suit and beats seven shades out of Hell’s Kitchen criminals.

Why it's worth a watch: A truly special series that’s a must-see even if you’re not partial to watching superheroes saving the day. What sets this apart from the big-screen Marvel offerings is that it keeps things grounded in reality. From the bloody punches thrown in back alleys that have real consequences for our hero, to the conniving villains whose plans aren’t for world domination yet bristle with vulgarity, this is what real vigilante heroics look like. Oh, and the fight scenes? *chef’s kiss*