Best gaming laptops 2020

Best gaming laptops

ASUS TUF A15 The best mid-range gaming laptop CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666 | Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 144Hz AU $1,398 View at Ebay New 8-core AMD processor and Nvidia RTX combo 90Wh battery Cool yet strong design A bit pricey Very loud fans

We are really impressed with the new ASUS TUIF A15 gaming laptop. We've been using it for a little while - our full review is coming - and it's one of the best we've had in recent times, and certainly one of the top laptops of 2020. It harnesses great capability and performance through a great AMD and Nvidia combo: a new 8-core APU teamed with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, supported by a 1TB NVMe SSD. It's a great gaming laptop that munches through anything you throw at it, and it offers that sneak into ray-tracing.

Its price tag is pretty good too but the only reason for pause here is the value on offer given that we may well be getting a whole host of sub-$1000 RTX gaming laptops in the near future.

However, the TUF A15's sheer gaming chops offered by the graphics card and processor, teamed with impressive battery life, still make it a great option and one that you won't look back on.

Razer Blade 15 The best gaming laptop for 2020 CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H or i7-10875H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti - RTX 2080 Super (Max-Q) | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Storage: from 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) – 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) matte IPS display AU $3,999 View at Amazon Contemporary outward design Specs to devour games Razer quality Mediocre battery life

This is our favorite, and the very best gaming laptop you can buy right now. Razer is absolute stalwarts in the gaming laptops business now, offering a refined and powerful selection of gaming-focused Razer laptops. Its sheer excellence is plentiful and comes in many areas, the first and instantly noticeable one is the design. It's a sleek machine, oozing elegance and lacking any garish or questionable design motifs, sporting only some traditional Razer green in its ports and a Razer serpent as the machine's emblem. It's also pretty light and very thin which is astonishing considering the powerful components found within. it really is a triumph of design to get a 10th gen-processor, a 2080 Super graphics card (albeit a Max-Q variant), 16GB of RAM, a solid storage combo into a chassis only 0.6-inches thick. All that can be behind one of the best 4K screens I've seen on a laptop too - that thing is glorious. Elsewhere the touchpad and keyboard are manifestations of excellence in design proving tactile and harboring great actuation - though you'll likely team this with a Razer mouse, in all honesty.

Yes, the Pro 17 model will bag you some extra screen space and a slightly heftier machine, but, on balance, this is probably the best laptop you could buy right now for gaming. Team this with a Razer headset, Razer controller, or some of the best Razer streaming gear going and you'll be racing toward an ideal gaming setup based on performance - but built around a machine that still offers portability.

Lenovo Legion Y740 Value proposition characterized by value itself CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB DDR4 | Storage: 1TB HDD – 1TB HDD; 512GB NVMe SSD | Screen: 17.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) G-Sync HDR IPS display AU $1,949 View at Lenovo AU Digestible range of prices Cutting-edge display tech Comically small touchpad Uninspired design

Lenovo has historically, albeit silently advocated for subtlety when it comes to gaming laptop designs. If you were hoping for a dazzling RGB light show from the Legion Y740, you will be sorely disappointed. While this laptop is blessed with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, or at least its downsized Max-Q equivalent, flashy cosmetic trappings are limited to the per-key backlighting of the Corsair iCUE-powered keyboard and a few smaller lighting zones on the sides and back. Otherwise, stylistically, the Lenovo Legion Y740 differs very little from the company's non-gaming products.

It's pretty bland, sporting a plain gray finish on its all-aluminum chassis. But if you'd rather your laptop not loudly proclaim, "I'm a gamer" every time you enter a room, perhaps this is a good place to start. And that goes without mentioning the primo guts, which you're getting for a bargain here. For nearly 30% less than what you'd pay for a shinier, arguably better looking piece of kit from, say, MSI, the Legion Y740 incorporates Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync technology and Dolby Vision HDR into the display while integrating Dolby Atmos into the onboard speaker system. In terms of value, so long as you don't mind its so-so looks and inferior touchpad, the Legion Y740 is a mobilized tour de force.

MSI GE66 Raider Power and performance exemplified in a 2020 gaming laptop CPU: Intel Core i7-10750H, i7-10875H, or i9-10980K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, 2070 Super, or 2080 Super (Max-Q) | RAM: 16GB or 32GB DDR4 | Storage: 512GB SSD or 1TB SSD | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144-300Hz, 3ms, IPS-level display Prime AU $2,321.57 View at Amazon Seriously excellent performance Smart and slick design Terrific anti-glare screen Runs a bit loud and hot Keyboard is just OK

Sporting the brand new hardware combo that comes from blending a 10th-generation Intel processor with one of Nvidia's high-end 20-series graphics cards, the MSI GE66 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops for 2020 when considering power alone. It'll handle anything thrown at it, on the highest settings and if you go for one of the north-of-144Hz screen options it'll all be as smooth as you like too. These headline acts are supported well by very decent RAM and SSD offerings, and it all comes with that MSI-level of quality.

The design is slick and sleek, and very 2020, with a smart RGB band at the front, two solid speakers built into the modern chassis, and an overall weight and size combo that registers very pleasingly too. Elsewhere, the keyboard is a slight weak point and is just OK, but the mouse pad is solid, the camera is good and the 99.9wh battery is a good bit of kit to get bundled within. If you're looking for one of the best of 2020 and don't mind spending handsomely, then this is a great laptop for you.

Acer Predator Helios 300 One of the best budget laptops going CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666MHz | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 144Hz AU $2,182.85 View at Amazon Appetizing range of prices Terrific performance Lackluster battery life Awful boot-up sound

The Acer Predator Helios 300 was good back in the height of the 10-series era: at just over a grand, sometimes less if you could find it on sale, it offered a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card that could give you 60 frames per second at near maximum settings in demanding games. This mantle and reputation for reliable quality has now transferred to the latest version of the Helios 300 which comes with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and a sleeker form factor for basically the same price.

The new and improved Helios 300 has a 144Hz IPS screen as well as smaller bezels, putting it more in line with sleek thin-and-lights, keeping relevant in an ever-slimming marketplace, while the RAM speed has been bumped up to 2666Mhz as well, which is a nice improvement. It's got a small SSD to begin with but there are a range of configurations available so that can be remedied. A brilliant budget performer.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA502 A well-balanced, budget machine CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB - Max-Q design | RAM: 16GB DDR4 RAM | Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD x 2 | Screen: 15.6-inch vIPS 120Hz (1,920 x 1,080) Prime AU $1,740.29 View at Amazon Terrific value Great design and build Well-balanced set of components No built-in camera Display is a bit dim

This great laptop shows that the best gaming laptops aren't just going to cost you an arm and a leg. The GA502 i s a well-performing entry- to mid-level portable machine that knows what it is and is comfortable in its own limitations and capabilities.

Under the sleek design - that can hold its own in any new tech sphere - the GA502 teams a Ryzen 7 processor with a GTX 1660Ti graphics card and a healthy 16GB of RAM and two 512GB SSDs - a great bonus. These front line specs are not mind-blowing by any means but the performance they combine to create is incredibly solid and will have you beaming if you're happy to be in the middle of the pack.

It offers a more affordable, but still quality, way into PC gaming and will have you playing any AAA game you desire (like The Division 2 or Shadow of the Tomb Raider), steadily and confidently, just on graphical settings turned down a notch or two. Turning down the graphics is really no big deal now as today's mediums are still great, matching the highs and ultras of a few years ago. Elsewhere, it will absolutely fly with more 'lightweight' games however, like Rocket League, Fortnite and Overwatch. All in this will play everything you want, bag you a stylish and modern gaming laptop and won't totally ruin your bank balance doing so.

Dell G3 15 A cracking budget gaming laptop featuring good battery life CPU: Intel Core i7 9750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 IPS 144Hz) AU $1,273.99 View at Dell Good battery life Very affordable configurations Screen is a bit poor

Budget gaming laptops are really making awesome choices in the market nowadays. Gaming laptops often demand eye-watering pricetags to get the very best and that can be enough to put anyone off, but with models like Dell's G3 15 laptop, there's proving to be quite the space for competent gaming laptops that will offer solid experiences and save you a bunch of cash. Yeah, you'll be looking at basic things like just HD screen and no ray-tracing and may be compromises on storage or RAM but the G3 15 balances out everything really nicely, and throws in a great battery for good measure.

Well-balanced components wider, the design of the latest G-series gaming laptops from Dell has generally been nicely improved and now they are sleek good-looking machines. Slim bezels encase that 1080p display - but you'll still get 144Hz - and it can hold its own as a work or home laptop as its design is curbed and sensible. The display is a bit pale and lifeless at times compared to others on this list, but otherwise, this is a solid machine for those on a smaller budget.

ASUS Zephyrus G14 The best 14-inch gaming-focused laptop CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 4900HS | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 16-series - RTX 2060 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Storage: 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD | Screen: 14-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) or WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-level panel, 120Hz AU $2,149 View at Kogan.com Excellent performance Thin and light Decent battery life Loud fans No webcam

For those looking to wield genuine power - of the ray-tracing kind - with genuine portability, with a splash of style then the Asus Zephyrus G14 is for you. This blends components from the two major players and implements them excellently to offer balanced performance without totally destroying the wallet and bank balance. It's excellent value.

This balance and performance come from the use of AMD Ryzen 4000 processors and Nvidia graphics card - with the ability to choose a ray-tracing capable 2060 card too. This is a great match and is something ASUS particularly have nailed. Throw in as great battery life that will last you all day long, a speedy display with a 120Hz refresh rate on an IPS-level screen, and a lightweight, ultrathin design and you have one of the best small gaming laptops going right now.

Alienware Area-51m A bombastic, extremely premium-in-every-way gaming laptop CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 – i9-9900K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Storage: 1TB SSHD – 2TB RAID0 SSDs + 1TB SSHD | Screen: 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz or 144Hz Anti-Glare IPS Nvidia G-Sync Check Amazon Extremely powerful Cool design Great keyboard Incredibly expensive Loud fans

This is the laptop that really manifests and demonstrates the often mental approach to gaming laptops that Alienware machines often exude. It's a bit of a honk, but the design of this machine is seriously cool and out of this world. It's a stunner to have around but it's a big boy nonetheless. And that chassis has got to be robust and spacious to fit all the awesomeness inside it and to keep it all cool.

It's one of the best gaming laptops of 2020 in terms of raw power and sheer gaming chops. And that's because, when you turn this up to 11, a 9th-generation i9 processor, with a 2080 graphics card and up to 64GB of RAM can devour any game or task that's thrown at it. Even the 'toned down' variants featuring i7 processors or 2060 graphics cards will have you gaming away the hours with ease and incredibly smoothly. Whatever the configuration, it'll look great on that 17.3-inch screen too.

Yes, it'll be a bit loud at times in the fan department, and it really does demand a high price tag but if we want something that's a bit mental, a bit mad, and can reach dizzying heights of performance and design style, then the Area 51m is the machine for you.

MSI GS75 Stealth Svelte alternative to the high-end gaming desktop CPU: up to Intel Core 9th gen i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti – RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: up to 64GB DDR4 | Storage: up to 1TB NVMe SSD (upgradeable) | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level, 144-240Hz display Prime AU $2,565.96 View at Amazon Upscale, minimalist aesthetic Supremely powerful Very light No 4K screen option

Offering the wonderful combination of large screen real estate and RTX graphics card power, the MSI GS75 Stealth is built on a solid and powerful basis - open which will offer supremely enjoyable gaming, and all in an MSI chassis. Not to mention the 17.3-inch screen can offer refresh rates of up to 300Hz but also 240Hz as the basic screen. Also, concentrating only on the high-grade RTX graphics cards means that realistic lighting and shadows on offer in games is offered by default. Team that with a one of the most competent 9th generation Intel processors, a healthy SSD-based storage and space for a colossal 64GB of RAM, and you are absolutely brimming with quality options right from the off.

Away from the impressive internal component choices, the GS75 Stealth is also a looker. A mighty fine looker. It has a sleek chassis, and gold accents that perfectly accentuate the otherwise plain black finish but in a very complementary way.

The one stumbling block for this wonderful machine, however, will always be the price tag. At its lowest price and most modest configuration, the GS75 Stealth will bust your bank account balance somewhat, but take that up to a top-end RTX 2080 model and you may have to look for another mortgage on the house. However, this is not that unusual in gaming laptops so it will still be right for some, and if you want to save a big budget for a seriously great laptop - with that larger 17.3-inch screen - then the GS75 is a wonderful choice.

The GS65 Stealth is still a great option too, though now as powerful; you can find that model below on this guide.

Alienware m15 Thermal management boasts of ‘epic’ proportions CPU: Intel Core i5-i9 models | Graphics: up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 8GB – 16GB DDR4 | Storage: up to 4TB M.2 PCIe SSD | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) – UHD (3840 x 2160) narrow-border IPS display AU $3,699 View at Dell Tremendous screens Premium component options Exquisite sci-fi-inspired design language Expensive

The latest version of the m15 has had a terrific redesign on the outside and reshape on the inside. It retains and excellent, thin and light frame for a gaming laptop, and comes complete with an Nvidia Max-Q graphics, and up to an i9 intel processor. The m15 will be for you to customise and configure in every way, but the new design means the old 10-series GPUs are out and replaced by the 16-series options. It is still priced more aggressively than some of its biggest competitors; spec-for-spec, you can find the m15 for hundreds of dollars cheaper than other contenders, but the brand is strong, the design is excellent, the performance is top notch and the keyboard, touch pad and screen are all near-world beaters.

The new m15 laptops are a joy to use and interact with regardless of task, but it does a seriously good job with any games that are thrown at it and doesn't even get as loud and hot as others do too; it seems the new design, termed 'legend', really has made an impact on the goings on of the laptop and isn't just a new frame draped over the old. If you can stomach the premium then this is still one of the best gaming laptops you can get anywhere in the world right now.

Razer Blade Stealth For when mobility is the number one priority CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB DDR4 | Storage: 256GB – 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) – 4K (3840 x 2160) matte IPS display AU $1,749 View at Microsoft AU Sleek, maneuverable design Remarkable build quality Weak-sauce graphics Lacks per-key backlighting

Amid the beastly desktop replacements and Max-Q designs of the world exists the gaming Ultrabook, for which a space was carved out by none other than Razer. Arbiter of the aforementioned Blade 15, Razer has made a name for itself birthing and inspiring the fabrication of increasingly lean and airy clamshell gaming rigs. Differentiating itself from the all-capable Razer Blade 15, the Razer Blade Stealth line has always favored portability over raw pixel-pushing power. The 2019 edition is a slight departure from the usual Blade Stealth strategy, as it employs an Intel "Whiskey Lake" processor paired with an energy-efficient Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, at least in two of its three configurations.

Although it's a bit more gamer-friendly out of the box than is standard procedure for a Razer Blade Stealth, don't expect to run every major triple-A release at the highest settings out of the box. In our own testing, we discovered the discrete graphics chip models max out at around 15fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at the highest possible preset. Still, it's a perfectly suitable companion for playing indie gems or adaptable battle royale – such as Fortnite or Apex Legends – on the go. Weighing just 2.82 pounds (less than a 13-inch MacBook Pro), the Razer Blade Stealth is small and light enough to store in a backpack, absent concern for spinal injury. And if you want to squeeze out a higher frame rate, it's fully compatible with external graphics card enclosures such as Razer's own Core X.

MSI GS65 Stealth One of the best 15.6-inch laptops CPU: up to Intel Core 9th gen i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti – RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: up to 64GB DDR4 | Storage: up to 1TB NVMe SSD (upgradeable) | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level, 144-240Hz display Prime AU $3,490.54 View at Amazon Lovely MSI aesthetic Great balance of power vs cost Very light No 4K screen option

While not as supremely powerful as the MSI GS75 Stealth above in this guide, the MSI GS65 Stealth offers a great value vs performance option for those looking for a 15.6-inch gaming laptop. Straight from the off, one can see it shares that MSI chic and sleek aesthetic - it really does look premium in its design and build. This design is also incredibly light and thin for a gaming laptop. Given it has a frame that's only 0.7 inches (at its thickest), it's incredibly cool, and a great success, that it can get an RTX 20-series graphics card, 32GB of RAM a beastly 1TB hard drive and an i9 processor inside. It's important to note that you can find some excellent modest builds centered around the 1660Ti graphics cards that will offer strong performance - though no ray-tracing of course - while not breakingthe bank.

It's this marrying of design, style and powerful components that really make the GS65 Stealth an attractive proposition. It won't blow you away like its bigger brothers, and it might get a bit hot and blowy when pushed, but it'll do everything well, and even give some more complete and premium models a run for their money.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 The best powerful gaming laptop for creators - with deep pockets CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H or i9-10980HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or 2080 Super | RAM: 16-48GB DDR4 | Storage: 512GB - 2TB SSD | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) – 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) matte IPS display AU $5,199 View at mwave Excellent performance Exquisite design and build Dual-screen setup is clever Dual-screen setup is questionable for gaming use Incredibly expensive

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a beast by any measure, but it'll make waves and offer something different through it's dual-screen design. The main screen can come in 4K or 1080p form, and will serve you well either way with games - and the colours and contrasts of all things - being punchy and bright. The performance of this powerhouse is excellent, with the a 10th-gen Intel processor and a 2070 Super or 2080 Super graphics card all supported by no less than 16GB of RAM - but often more - and sizeable, fast SSDs.

It's ideal for the gamer-streamer and anyone who desires a portable machine powerful enough to handle high-end gaming as well as demanding creative tasks such as video editing and extensive graphic design. However, it is very expensive. and the top model comes in at around the $4000 / £4000 mark. If you want a unique design and the most all-in-one laptop going then this might be for you.

