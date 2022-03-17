Starting March 16 a whole new audience may be discovering Marvel's Daredevil as the former Netflix show arrives on Disney Plus, which means it's as good a time as any to talk about Daredevil's best stories.

When the legendary Stan Lee and Bill Everett first introduced the Man Without Fear, few would guess the character would have grown in stature to star in his own movie, streaming shows, and more. Matt Murdock as Daredevil always seemed to offer fans something different than most of the street-level heroes patrolling the boroughs of New York City. The Punisher always seems to take things too far while Spider-Man never seems to push hard enough against the unending wave of criminals. Even more, Lee and Everett's hero was blind – one of the first superheroes with a disability.

In current comic books, Daredevil is front-and-center in a Marvel Universe event titled Devil's Reign in which his old rivalry with the Kingpin has reached shocking new heights - potentially putting it among the best Daredevil stories ever told, depending on how it wraps up

With a whole new potential demographic being introduced to the character with the debut of his Netflix series on Disney Plus and Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock in SpIder-Man: No Way Home - and of course a current major Marvel Comics story in Devil's Reign - Newsarama is going into the comic book archives to compile a list of Marvel's best Daredevil stories to date, focusing on the stories that have had the greatest lasting impact on both Matt Murdock as a person and his superhero persona, Daredevil.

10. Wake Up (Daredevil vol. 2 #16-19 Brian Michael Bendis, David Mack, and Mark Morales)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'Wake Up' picks up in the proverbial wake arising from the trial of Wilson Fisk. While most of The Daily Bugle is focused on that expected trial coverage, reporter Ben Urich is chasing a different story: the disappearance of a relatively C-list villain named Leap-Frog, and the obsession with Daredevil that consumes Leap-Frog's son.

Writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist David Mack, and inker Mark Morales deliver a thrilling comic-within-a-comic story that elevates this beyond the standard superhero fare and gives us an early example of Bendis' ability to tap into the humanity behind the capes and cowls.

The writer uses this story as an exploration of childhood grief - something Leap-Frog's son and Daredevil, the son of boxer 'Battlin' Jack Murdock, have in common.

9. Typhoid Mary (Daredevil vol. 1 #254-263 by Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr.)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As the title suggests, this one-off Daredevil story introduces the mutant assassin, Typhoid Mary. She simultaneously sparks up a relationship with Matt Murdock while kicking off an assassination attempt on his alter-ego Daredevil. Typhoid Mary is introduced not as just another love interest for Murdock, but a credible threat to Daredevil.

Thanks to her martial prowess, telekinetic powers, and overall instability due to her dissociative identity disorder, Mary Walker would shift from her more passive state to the more dangerous Typhoid Mary and outright sadistic Bloody Mary leaving heroes and villains alike to stay on their toes when she arrived on the scene then just as she does now.

8. The Purple Children (Daredevil vol. 4 #8-10 by Mark Waid, Chris Samnee, and Matt Wilson)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mark Waid, Chris Samnee, and Matt Wilson tell the story of what happened in the wake of Zebediah Killgrave's (The Purple Man) many years of sexually abusing women and impregnating them.

'The Purple Children'' storyline not only provided a means of retconning the fact the world knew of Daredevil's secret identity as Matt Murdock but also tells a difficult story where the children of the Purple Man try to come to grips with their parentage.

The ramifications of this story are now playing out in the current Devil's Reign event.

7. Roulette (Daredevil vol. 1 #191 by Frank Miller, Terry Austin, and Lynn Varley)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'Roulette' provides readers with the bookend to Frank Miller's historic run on Daredevil. Pairing with legendary artists Terry Austin and Lynn Varley, Miller pushes Daredevil to the brink as he faces a hospital-bound Bullseye in a game of Russian Roulette.

Interestingly, this only provides a backdrop for the real conflict playing out as Daredevil confronts the long-lasting implications of his choice to serve justice through force as he sees the son of a client follow in the hero's footsteps through using lethal force to right the wrongs in his life.

In a world where problems are solved with fists, Miller challenges his scarlet-clad superhero to consider if he might be contributing to the problems rather than solving them.

6. Underboss (Daredevil vol. 2 #26 by Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, and Matt Hollingsworth)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Brian Michael Bendis, Alex Maleev, and Matt Hollingsworth tell a modern classic through Silke's attempted coup of the New York crime syndicate by attempting to assassinate Wilson Fisk. With Fisk seemingly out of the way, Silke removes the gag order on discussing Daredevil's secret identity along with the immunity clause Fisk enforced. Facing an open bounty on his head, Matt Murdock finds his rogues' gallery show up in droves to score the hit as Fisk struggles to regain his health and influence.

Ultimately, this Julius Caesar assassination revamp not only unsettles the status quo in Hell's Kitchen, but it also sets the stage for the eventual public outing of Daredevil as Matt Murdock that would play out for years down the road.

5. Guardian Devil (Daredevil vol. 2 #1-8 by Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, and Jimmy Palmiotti)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Many readers will remember this story for not only helping to kick off the Marvel Knights line, but it also introduced film director and long-time comic aficionado Kevin Smith to writing for the House of M.

The eight-issue story arc introduces both Karen Page as being HIV positive and dying from suicide, all of which leaves Daredevil in a state of mental anguish and uncertainty as he also juggles caring for an infant who may or may not be the antichrist alongside combating a terminally-diagnosed Mysterio in search for one last hurrah with an NYC hero.

4. The Last Hand (Daredevil vol. 1 #178-182 by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This story sets up one of the best single storylines in the Daredevil mythos as we see the rise of Elektra as a hired assassin for the Kingpin only to watch her fall at the hands of one of Daredevil's greatest foes: Bullseye.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson first introduced Elektra Natchios only a year earlier as a past love of Murdock's life before his fateful accident, which would see him become a hero while she would become a deadly Hand assassin.

Like any pair of star-crossed lovers, these two eventually find themselves faced with tragedy and death - one that would haunt the hero for years after their last rooftop dance and drive the desire for revenge upon Bullseye to levels beyond where even heroes dare to tread.

3. The Man Without Fear (Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #1-5 by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

When it comes to definitive artists on Daredevil, John Romita Jr. no doubt stands near the top with the very best, and his work alongside Frank Miller on 'The Man Without Fear' offers what many consider to be the best origin story of Matt Murdock and his rise to becoming Daredevil.

Miller and Romita Jr. take a decompressed approach to exploring Murdock's earliest years before and shortly after the accident that both blinded and empowered Matt. What fans often fail to recognize, however, is the nuanced and careful storytelling in this mini-series that stands in stark contrast to many other comics from the early 1990s where bombast ruled the spinner racks.

Even years later, comic creators, television series, and films all continue to lift aspects of Daredevil's earliest years on the streets from this acclaimed story.

2. Daredevil: Yellow (Daredevil: Yellow #1-6 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

During the early part of the ‘00s, Joeb Loeb and Tim Sale teamed up for a series of stories that focused on retellings of the origin stories for popular Marvel superheroes, all focused around a singular color associated with that character. In Daredevil: Yellow, Loeb, and Sale weave a poignant and melancholic story told from the framework of Matt Murdock writing a letter to his long-lost love, Karen Page, looking back on his earliest adventures and their initial meeting.

Where this mini-series stands head and shoulders above so many other Daredevil stories is the succinct and graceful way Loeb and Sale weave this tale of loss and life, that not only introduces new readers to the emotional and spiritual core of the main cast of characters but serves to breathe new life into the street-level hero and elevate him beyond the grim and gritty world in which he has often found himself over the decades.

1. Born Again (Daredevil vol. 1 #227-31 by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

For most fans, "Born Again" may very well be the Mount Everest of Daredevil stories. This story arc brings Frank Miller back to the series after his celebrated initial run where he was joined by regular Daredevil artist David Mazzucchelli.

As the name implies, one can only be born again after they've suffered death, and Miller's story is all about bringing Matt Murdock to the lowest of lows as we witness the return of Karen Page, now a heroin-addicted pornography actress, who has sold out Matt's identity for her next hit.

With Kingpin eventually discovering his identity, we see Murdock's personal and professional lives implode, leaving broken relationships, careers, and bodies in the wake. One could argue that the themes of faith and redemption that are a signature of the Daredevil line found their footing in this critically-acclaimed story arc where Matt Murdock must rebuild himself and be born again after suffering continued loss and failure as a man and hero.

'Born Again' is so iconic even MCU Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has namechecked the story in reference to his return to the role.

