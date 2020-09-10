Batman/Catwoman has a new release date

Tom King and Clay Mann's Batman/Catwoman limited series finally has a new, revised release date: December 1.

"Gotham City. Today. Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle have rekindled their long-running, on-again, off-again relationship. Believing all obstacles are removed from their path, they once again begin operating as a duo in their secret lives: Batman and Catwoman working together to fight crime," reads DC's description of the series. "In Batman/Catwoman, a crime story told across three separate timelines, Tom King, Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey return to the romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman, continuing the story they began in the pages of Batman!"

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

The series will address the multiple versions of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle's relationship - from their first meeting to their first kiss, and in some cases even their marriage - told in the character's 80+ year history in DC's comic books.

"There's the past, when The Bat and The Cat first fell in love. Did they meet on the street? Or was it on a boat? Rooftops, ramparts and gargoyles, and over 80 years of fans that have read their comics, are their only witnesses," DC's synopsis continues. "There's the distant future, where after a long and happy marriage Bruce Wayne has passed away. Selina Kyle decides to settle an old score without having to worry about the Batman objecting. Catwoman is serving a very cold dish: Revenge."

(Image credit: DC)

The series will also feature the long-awaited comic book debut of the DC character Phantasm, who debuted in the 1993 animated film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

"And in the present, Bruce and Selina's union is threatened by the arrival of one of Batman's past flings, Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a. Phantasm. Beaumont's return calls into question how each character chooses to operate in their costumed, and personal, lives, and any move by Phantasm could change the fate of Bruce and Selina's future.

Variant by Jim Lee (Image credit: DC)

Originally scheduled to debut in January 2020, Batman/Catwoman is a continuation of King's 2016-2019 run on DC's main Batman title, with the titular Dark Knight and his on-again, off-again lover Catwoman splitting off into this co-headlining 12-issue limited series. DC has now set the series to run monthly from December 2020 to November 2021, taking a break in June 2021 for a Batman/Catwoman Special.

The series is aimed at readers 17 and up, and part of DC's Black Label imprint.

The first issue will have a primary cover by Mann and Tomeu Morey, along with variants by Travis Charest and Jim Lee/Scott Williams/Alex Sinclair.

Look for DC's full December 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama. And for now, here's a gallery of just-released art from Batman/Catwoman #1.

