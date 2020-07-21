Batman writer explains Dark Knight's new costume

Amidst DC's October 2020 solicitations was the reveal of a variant cover for Batman #100 showing off a very different, and frankly Clooney-esque Batman costume for the Dark Knight. Batman's primary writer James Tynion IV has now come out explaining the costume - and seemingly backtracking on assumptions this is Batman's new costume, as even inferred by DC.

(Image credit: DC)

"This is not Batman's new costume moving forward," Tynion tweeted. "This is a costume that appears in 'The Joker War' story, but is not Batman's new suit moving forward. We only see him wear it in a dream sequence. It has a very, very specific story purpose."

For some, the costume evokes the high-tech ice armor look of George Clooney's final Batman & Robin costume (minus the nipples of course). The costume made its comics debut in this week's Batman #95 in an apparent dream sequence.

DC revealed the costume as part of a series of variant covers showing off new costumes for Batman and the various characters involved in 'The Joker War.' That event culminates in Batman #100, which DC says will be "a city-shattering conclusion…"

(Image credit: DC)

"This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life - it will change Gotham City for years to come!" reads DC's description of the story. "Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of 'The Joker War' come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman."

So that means the current costume - the 'Hush' era costume Batman re-adopted in 2018 - is still the one going forward.

Batman #100 goes on sale October 6.