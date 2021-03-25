Bafta Games Awards 2021 winners and nominees for every category

The 2021 Bafta Games Awards winners are in, and as expected the lineup is a staggering selection of excellent games. There's an abundance of Hades around, and many other games won categories that fit them like a glove. Here's the full list of winners and nominees for each category.
Animation
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Winner - The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Artistic achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Winner - Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Audio achievement
- Astro's Playroom
- Winner - Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Winner - Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
British game
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- The Last Campfire
- Röki
- Winner - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Debut game
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Winner - Carrion
- Factorio
- The Falconeer
- Röki
Evolving game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Winner - Sea of Thieves
Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Winner - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game beyond entertainment
- Winner - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I forget
- Dreams
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
Game design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Winner - Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
Multiplayer
- Winner - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
Music
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Winner - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Narrative
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Winner - Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Original property
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Winner - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Performer in a leading role
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
- Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Winner - Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a supporting role
- Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part 2
- Winner - Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part 2
- Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part 2
Technical achievement
- Demon's Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Winner - Dreams
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
EE game of the year (publicly voted)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Winner - The Last of Us Part 2
- Valorant