Bafta Games Awards 2021 winners and nominees for every category

The 2021 Bafta Games Awards winners are in, and as expected the lineup is a staggering selection of excellent games. There's an abundance of Hades around, and many other games won categories that fit them like a glove. Here's the full list of winners and nominees for each category.

Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Winner - The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Artistic achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Winner - Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Audio achievement

Astro's Playroom

Winner - Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Winner - Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British game

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

The Last Campfire

Röki

Winner - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Winner - Carrion

Factorio

The Falconeer

Röki

Evolving game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Winner - Sea of Thieves

Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Winner - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game beyond entertainment

Winner - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I forget

Dreams

The Last of Us Part 2

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Game design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Winner - Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Multiplayer

Winner - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Winner - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Winner - Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original property

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Winner - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Performer in a leading role

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2

Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Winner - Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a supporting role

Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part 2

Winner - Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part 2

Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part 2

Technical achievement

Demon's Souls

Doom Eternal

Winner - Dreams

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE game of the year (publicly voted)