Babylon's Fall has "no plans to reduce the scale of development"

Babylon's Fall developer PlatinumGames has issued a statement to assure fans that despite its rocky launch, there are "no plans" to "reduce the scale of development" on the new action RPG.

A four-player, live-service, dungeon-crawler , Babylon's Fall launched on PS4, PS5, and PC on March 3. After mediocre reviews and lackluster fan response, however, developer PlatinumGames put out a survey shortly after the game was released , asking players to provide feedback to "bring everyone an even better game experience".

Despite that, however, Platinum took to social media today to confirm that the game was not in "danger" and, perhaps in a bid to reassure existing players, that "content up to the end of season 2 is now practically complete".

Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development.Read the full update here: https://t.co/DhGbngEdlK pic.twitter.com/VUmCn2FrLnMarch 18, 2022 See more

"Is the continuing service in danger?" posits a question on the game's official Twitter account. "No, there are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall. Content up to the end of Season 2 is now practically complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond.

"We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers," the statement continues.

"We would like to thank all Sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon's Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!"

If you're curious enough to try it for yourself, a free PS4 and PS5 demo of Babylon's Fall is available . I'm afraid there's still no equivalent offer for PC just yet, but apparently one is on the way.

