Assassin Creed heroes transformed into Mr Men and Little Miss characters for six new books

Iconic Assassin's Creed characters are getting their own Mister Men and Little Miss books.

Ubisoft will be releasing six of the children's books in total, with the first three starring Mister Ezio, Little Miss Kassandra, and Little Miss Eivor, representing renaissance-themed Assassin's Creed 2, the ancient Greek Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and the most recent release, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, respectively. Ezio has long been established as one of the franchise's most beloved figures, while Eivor's female avatar and the selection of Kassandra over Alexios sticks to established canon.

It's not known which other characters will round out the collection, although safe bets could include Black Flag's Edward Kenway, whose pirate-themed adventure seems ripe for adaptation, and the series' original protagonist, Altair. The bloody revolutionary backdrop of Assassin's Creed 3 and Unity might exclude Connor and Arno from consideration, as does Desmond Miles' sticky end, but Little Miss Evie could be a fitting tribute to Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

While they might seem like a cheeky parody, the series of children's books is being worked on by Adam Hargreaves, son of the Mister Men and Little Miss stories' original creator Roger Hargreaves. The collection is part of a suite of written material set to expand the world of Assassin's Creed throughout 2021, including graphic novels and an official manga.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur