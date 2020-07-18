Apex Legends' next rumoured TLM wants you to Always Be Closing

Rumour has it that Apex Legends ' final limited-time mode (LTM) of Season 5 will be "Always Be Closing Evolved", a mode in which the ring will continually keep moving.

Redditor u/novalue1998 – who has successfully datamined information in the past – believes they've uncovered the description of the final TLM that says "keep on the move, the ring won't slow down and you need to rack up some damage. The ring never stops closing".

They've further discovered that "all players spawn with evolving armor" (thanks, DBLTAP).

Of course, seeing a couple of lines of code hidden in the backend is no indication that something is coming soon – or even at all – and there's been no word from Respawn just yet confirming the rumour either way. It sure sounds like a fun mode to close out the end of Season 5, though.

Since Apex Legends season 5 dropped we've seen a fair few changes across King's Canyon, and now and developer Respawn has responded to complaints about skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), saying it's trying to "increase justice" and ensure that the matchmaker "give[s] you [a] better/fairer match".

That said, the recent nerfs and buffs have not had much impact on the Legends we most like to play. According to a recent analysis, Wraith sports an impressive usage rate of 27 per cent , making her significantly more popular than any other Legend, including Pathfinder and Lifeline, who are second and third favourite respectively.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada to focus on the future of its hit free-to-play battle royale, but recently confirmed it isn't currently working on another Titanfall game. The good news is that Zampella says a series revival hasn't been ruled out , though, and many folks at Respawn would love to make it happen.