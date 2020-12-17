Anne Bonny and Mary Read face their fates in A Man Among Ye #4 preview

The final issue of writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Craig Cermak's creator-owned Image Comics title A Man Among Ye storms into port January 13, but before then, we've got a preview of interior pages from the story's big finale.

Focusing on Anne Bonny and Mary Read – a pair of actual historical pirate queens – A Man Among Ye tells a fictionalized version of their adventures as they face off with the privateers of the British navy. Things come to a head, and Anne and Mary seem to be facing off against impossible odds.

"Pirate queens Anne Bonny and Mary Read, along with their all-female crew of buccaneers, are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea as both their former pirate partners and the might of the British Empire close in on them," reads Image's official solicitation for A Man Among Ye #4.

"As the Battle of Nassau rages with cutlasses and cannons, where do the loyalties of Calico Jack Rackham lie?" it continues. "Will Jack be Anne and Mary’s savior or their doom. Writer Stephanie Phillips (Butcher of Paris, Heavy Metal) and artist Craig Cermak (Voltron) continue their pirate adventure!"

Here's the gallery of pages:

Historically, things don't look so good for Anne Bonny, Mary Read, or Calico Jack Rackham, though we won't get too into detail about the fates of the three famous pirates so as not to spoil what may be coming in the comic book's ending – and of course, there's always the chance that Phillips and Cermak could take things in a whole new direction for their fictional portrayal.

