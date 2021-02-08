Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers that you can craft with your villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons still has a few surprises in store, as one player discovered you can craft with your villagers whilst using a DIY workbench.

Twitter user @brewsterxing shared the discovery that players can craft next to their villagers after she approached a workbench in Tipper’s house, whilst the cow was also using it. She captioned the tweet with: “I was today years old when I learned you can craft alongside your villagers” and honestly, us too.

I was today years old when I learned you can craft alongside your villagers 🤯‼️ pic.twitter.com/TNvwRLFW7zFebruary 5, 2021

Other fans also tested this feature as one user @NessCyanide replied to the tweet with a photo of their character crafting side-by-side with Gonzo with the caption “It's peak feels good.”

The crafting element of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a new addition to the series and allows players to utilize recipes and materials found on their island to make tools, furniture, decorations, and so much more. It also introduced the ‘Customize’ option which gives players the option to change the color/style of certain types of furniture with the use of Customization Kits.

Winter's most sought-after DIY recipes are from the Ice series, which can be obtained by creating perfect grade Snowboys. If you haven’t managed to get hold of any of these DIYs yet, you better use our how to build a perfect Snowboy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide before the snow disappears from the Northern Hemisphere next month.

This is just one of many discoveries made by Animal Crossing: New Horizons players recently including that Resetti is the Island Rescue Service’s operator , wasps won't sting you whilst you're dancing, Lord of the Rings features in the game, and that Dung Beetles are capable of making perfect Snowboys .