Animal Crossing: New Horizons meets Pokemon in this adorable fan-art series

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has a TikTok series where they turn Pokemon into island villagers.

The fan-art series belongs to TikTok creator omuart who has taken the likes of Charmander, Jigglypuff, Squirtle, and more and given them the same aesthetics as all our favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers, making it look as if they fit right in with the island life.

Omuart’s TikTok account now boasts an over nine thousand plus follower count as well as almost 110k likes on their videos. It all started with Bulbasaur and had led to their followers requesting certain Pokemon get the same Animal Crossing treatment next such as Totodile, Cyndaquill, and Chikorita.

If this wasn’t great enough, the TikTok creator also sells their designs in the form of stickers, pins, and apparel on their Etsy store. They also take commissions through the store so if you’re dying to see your favorite Pokemon in Animal Crossing: New Horizons form, this is the person to ask.

This isn’t the first instance we’ve seen of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan’s content blowing up on the video-sharing app as we previously chatted with Cirtuspair about their mesmerizing Animal Crossing: New Horizons personalized joy-cons , which were so popular the TikTok creators were able to start their own business customizing other fans’ Joy-cons in similar ways.

In case you missed it, there was recently a Pokemon Presents showcase which gave us the latest updates on upcoming Pokemon games such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl . Not only this but Nintendo also showed off a brand new Nintendo Switch Lite console that comes decorated with a metallic gold and silver color palette and Dialga and Palkia designs on the back.