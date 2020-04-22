Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans give album covers a KK Slider makeover

Animal Crossing fans have been recreating album covers featuring the series very own star with a guitar, KK Slider.

The amazing fanart has been flooding my Twitter feed over the past few days, with the famous dog from the series appearing on album covers from a whole host of bands. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can pick up various songs to play on whatever adorable little stereo or vinyl player you can get a hold of to go on your island. But you can also use the songs to decorate the walls of your abode, with cute album covers featuring KK along with some other familiar faces.

The album artwork for the in-game songs is such a fantastic little detail, and it's been so fun to see KK slide his way (sorry) onto real album covers. My personal favourite is the song Stale Cupcakes, which shows KK Slider looking up at the track name in a very artsy style that I'd happily display in my home in reality.

So without further ado, here are some of the highlights of the amazing fan art recreations of various album covers featuring KK Slider.

one of my favourite albums kk slider style! @loscampesinos 🐶 pic.twitter.com/bXFnTB3Yi0April 20, 2020

k.k. slider, david bow-wowie mashup pic.twitter.com/zT08HwFx1WApril 21, 2020

joining the K.K. album covers pic.twitter.com/jBnSOpjXn8April 21, 2020

this has probably been done before but i just needed to do this for Me pic.twitter.com/BqXcsWUUTkApril 20, 2020

Seeing folks doing the KK Slider Album covers... I had to get in on that action. Here's some Nirvana. (posted it twice so the crop doesn't kill it) #ACNH #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/G7s4KB69BEApril 21, 2020

I had to try my hand at the KK Slider album cover with an album I listened to so much I can play it perfectly in my head jkghdkgslk pic.twitter.com/wsci8NCADcApril 21, 2020

kk slider album cover redraw / joanne pic.twitter.com/UitJQTQsaIApril 20, 2020

K.K. SPACE JAMIdk if anyone's done a KK version of this album cover yet (haven't seen any) but if not, I'm here to Deliver the Goods pic.twitter.com/mc9sdNKXDhApril 21, 2020

shamelessly hopping on the kk slider album cover train pic.twitter.com/EAADyzNL8IApril 20, 2020

I wanted to hop on that K.K. Slider album cover trend. I absolutely love Fleetwood Mac ;v; pic.twitter.com/zysFRBlMagApril 20, 2020

K.K Slider Amor Prohibido #kkslider #ACNH #Selena pic.twitter.com/ccqRPXD0C3April 21, 2020

loving this kk slider album redraw trend so i had to put something together real quick pic.twitter.com/6LqCkDERU6April 20, 2020

decided to do the kk slider redraw thing and um 😳 pic.twitter.com/SUi1GJbkwgApril 19, 2020

Can’t believe kk slider invented pop music pic.twitter.com/pR4IGoXcnfApril 21, 2020

How can I get KK Slider to play Plastic Love pic.twitter.com/oZmk0EkDcMApril 21, 2020

There are so many amazing recreations doing the rounds, it was hard to cut it down to the above. KK Slider truly is a gift to us all and seeing all of the wonderful fanart album covers featuring the famous dog is such a treat.

