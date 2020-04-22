Popular

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans give album covers a KK Slider makeover

By

KK Slider takes over the real-world music scene

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing fans have been recreating album covers featuring the series very own star with a guitar, KK Slider

The amazing fanart has been flooding my Twitter feed over the past few days, with the famous dog from the series appearing on album covers from a whole host of bands. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can pick up various songs to play on whatever adorable little stereo or vinyl player you can get a hold of to go on your island. But you can also use the songs to decorate the walls of your abode, with cute album covers featuring KK along with some other familiar faces. 

The album artwork for the in-game songs is such a fantastic little detail, and it's been so fun to see KK slide his way (sorry) onto real album covers. My personal favourite is the song Stale Cupcakes, which shows KK Slider looking up at the track name in a very artsy style that I'd happily display in my home in reality. 

So without further ado, here are some of the highlights of the amazing fan art recreations of various album covers featuring KK Slider. 

There are so many amazing recreations doing the rounds, it was hard to cut it down to the above. KK Slider truly is a gift to us all and seeing all of the wonderful fanart album covers featuring the famous dog is such a treat.

Setting up your own island? Here are all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips you need. 

Heather Wald

After trying to get into the industry for a number of years, I eventually bagged myself my dream job as a full-time Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. I now get to do what I love for a living alongside a talented team. You'll see all sorts of articles from me here, including news, reviews, previews, and features. 