Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan-made passport generator will get you ready for your island getaway

A delightfully adorable fan-made generator lets you create your very own passport and boarding pass for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Tom Nook's rather exciting getaway package will whisk you away to a deserted island on March 20, 2020, and this generator lets you create a cute little passport. You'll need to make a villager avatar for the passport photo, but you can also pop in your friend code and island name. You can even choose from a selection of stamps with Animal Crossing designs to make yourself appear like a true globetrotter.

The passport could be a very fun way of inviting others to your island when you've got your island paradise all set up. The island has a whole host of new features including an airport where your flight will be landing when the game launches.

But, of course, you can't get very far without a boarding pass, can you? Luckily this generator also lets you make a boarding pass which can be downloaded or printed. It's a neat little touch, isn't it!

Honestly, this is such a great little generator for fans like me who can't wait to dive into the wonderful world of Animal Crossing. The recent Nintendo Direct gave us a whole lot of reasons to get excited. With more insight into how you can design and create your island however you wish - from adding bridges to carving up the landscape - you truly will be able to customise every inch of the picturesque sandy shores.

(Image credit: Dodo Airlines by u/Celesmeh and u/T0Rtur3)

Our very own Sam Loveridge got the chance to get some hands on time with the game and confirmed in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons preview that you'll also be able to customise your villager from the get go, without the need to answer questions to determine your appearance.

Tom Nook recently took to Twitter to reveal he was busy notifying 383 villagers of the getaway package, which appears to confirm a large number of old faces from the series may potentially be able to visit your island.

The direct also revealed that cloud saves won't be supported, and offered our first look at the new Nook Link app feature coming to Nintendo Switch Online for smartphones and tablets.

One things for sure: Nook's getaway package is going to take us one very memorable holiday, and with my boarding pass and passport, I'm more than ready to board my flight.

Want to know more? Here are 25 things we learnt about Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the Direct and our preview, or check out what we're most exciting for in our latest Trending Topic below: