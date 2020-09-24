Among Us developer has canceled a sequel to focus on the original game

Innersloth, developers of the cult hit Among Us, have today announced that they have canceled work on a potential sequel to focus on the original game.

In a blog post on the Itch.io storefront, Innersloth writes that "we have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1." The blog post goes on to say that "all of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1."

Outside of the announcement of the cancelled sequel, Innersloth also has some updates to give on the future of Among Us. "Forte is still working very hard to figure out our server issues," the post reads. "We don’t have an ETA but things should hopefully be getting better and better. This is taking up all development time on his end."

Additionally, Innersloth reveals that colorblind support and a friends system will be making their way to Among Us at some point in the future. Finally, a brand new stage will be added to the game, and although the developer has only just begun designing this new stage, it already has a theme: Henry Strickman.

Among Us actually first released all the way back in 2018. It's become something of a cult hit these past few months though, as Twitch and YouTube creators around the world have taken note of the multiplayer betrayal game. Perhaps Among Us is the latest lockdown trend to take off while we're all stuck at home.

