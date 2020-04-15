Amazon just added a bunch of free-to-stream content, including HBO shows

Amazon has expanded its selection of free-to-stream content to include critically-acclaimed HBO TV shows, big-name movies, and a whole bunch of Sesame Street episodes.

Five HBO original series are available via Amazon Prime Video (though you don't need a subscription to stream them for free): Ballers, Barry, Big Little Lies, Silicon Valley, and Succession. These are some of HBO's most beloved shows, so you're almost sure to find at least one you fall in love with.

Then there's a swath of Warner Bros. movies coming to Amazon for free streaming, and that list includes Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2, and the strange romantic horror from 2011, Red Riding Hood.

You'll also find a selection of HBO docuseries and documentaries, including The Apollo, The Case Against Adnan Syed, and The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. I can only personally attest to The Case Against Adnan Syed, which is a gripping supplement to the excellent Serial podcast from a few years back.

Finally, a whopping 20 episodes of Sesame Street are available to stream for free at Amazon. If you've got a kiddo at home, I can only imagine what this means to you right now.

Here's the complete list of new free-to-stream content at Amazon Prime Video (via Variety):

HBO meanwhile has its own selection of free-to-stream content, which includes a lot of the same movies and TV shows as mentioned here, as well as The Wire, The Sopranos, and Six Feet Under.