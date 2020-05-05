Every Microsoft game studio is working on a next-gen game for Xbox Series X

Every Microsoft game studio is currently working on "next-generation games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass", according to a Microsoft blog post .

Announcing Xbox 20/20 , a new series of next-gen shows that will reveal Microsoft's plans for the Xbox Series X, Project xCloud, and more, the publisher revealed that all of its studios are currently working on next-gen titles.

Jerret West, CVP of gaming marketing at Microsoft, revealed we'd be getting a look at those first party upcoming Xbox Series X games during a show scheduled for July.



He also said in the post: "A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements. We cannot wait to share this initial look at what some of those teams are working on."

We don't know too much about first party titles for Xbox Series X currently, although we do know that Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga will be heading to Microsoft's next-gen console.

The good news is that we shouldn't be waiting too long for our first look at Xbox Series X games, with the first Xbox 20/20, May's Inside Xbox, taking place this Thursday, 7 May, from 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 4PM BST. The blog post also reconfirmed that Halo Infinite and Xbox Series X are still due to launch this holiday, while all major releases will go live at launch with Xbox Game Pass for PC.