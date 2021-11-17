Alien: Isolation comes to mobile next month, "tailored for touchscreen play"

All of the game's DLC is included in the mobile version

Alien: Isolation is heading to mobile devices next month, having been "tailored for touchscreen play."

In a press release, mobile developer Feral Interactive - which developed adaptations of the Tropico, XCOM, and GRID games - announced that Creative Assembly's excellent sci-fi thriller would be heading to iOS and Android devices on December 16.

The studio says that its adaptation will be made "without compromise," having been "tailored for touchscreen play and using a bespoke, fully customizable interface." You'll be able to "fine-tune" the mobile version, and gamepads will be supported too. As well as the base game, the new version will include all seven DLC packs. You can pre-order the game now for $14.99/£12.99 on the App Store, or express your interest on Android.

Set years after Ridley Scott's film, Alien Isolation follows Amanda Ripley, daughter of Sigourney Weaver's iconic Ellen Ripley, in her search for her mother on board the Sevastopol space station. It's an excellent (if deeply terrifying) game, which we described in our review as "deep, intelligent, intense, and utterly unlike any experience before it." 

Whether that experience holds up on the small screen remains to be seen, but this is a decent opportunity to check out one of the best games of 2014 in a format that allows you to just turn the screen off and put it back in your pocket when it gets too spooky.

