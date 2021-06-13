Age of Empires 4 trailer reveals autumn release date

The classic strategy series returns surprisingly soon

Age of Empires 4
A new Age of Empires 4 trailer has been revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, and the game's release is confirmed for October 28, 2021.

The footage - images from which leaked earlier this week - announced the release date while showing off a handful of historical fights. A siege of a European city features, while we also got a look at what seemed to be the Mongolian faction.

Much of the footage appeared to focus on the build-up to combat rather than the battles themselves, but that'll still offer plenty of information for long-term fans of the series to dig into. Whether it's ranks of cavalry squaring up ahead of a fight, or an entire naval fleet amassing beyond the walls of an impressive city, Age of Empires 4 is squaring up to be the franchise's most detailed offering yet.

