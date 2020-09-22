Activision shoots down claims that “over 500,000” Call of Duty accounts were hacked

Activision has shot down claims that Call of Duty accounts have recently been hacked.

Posting to the official Activision Support Twitter account, the publisher tweeted that "reports suggesting Activision Call of Duty accounts have been compromised are not accurate." The publisher reiterated that all players would receive email notifications whenever changes have been made to their Call of Duty accounts, and that they should contact Activision if the changes were not made by them.

If you think you may be at risk, please check out these helpful step-by-step tips to safeguard your account https://t.co/2XHHpcVS4i. pic.twitter.com/rTnCMaWBAXSeptember 22, 2020

As recently as yesterday, multiple Twitter users were claiming that their Call of Duty accounts had been hacked. Some claimed that they had lost their entire progress on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, while others claimed that "over 500,000 accounts" had been breached.

Activision has denied a breach or hack of any sorts. "We investigate all privacy concerns. As always we recommend that players take precaution to protect their Activision accounts, as well as any online accounts, at all times," the publisher stated earlier today.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's launch in November is the next big launch for Activision. An alpha for PS4 owners recently ran over the past weekend, and if you took part in the demo and found sniper rifles to be pretty overpowered, Activision has confirmed they're nerfing the deadly weapons.

