Activision Blizzard has more remastered games to announce this year

Activision Blizzard has more remastered games in the works, and we'll likely see one or more of them announced this year.

In the company's latest financial call, CFO Dennis Durkin teased future remasters in response to a question about the company's plans for 2021 and 2022. "We have a few other things up our sleeve in terms of remastered content that we'll unveil in due course," he said, "which should provide further opportunity for us this year."

Durkin's wording suggests that, between Activision and Blizzard's unique IP, there are multiple remasters in development, and that we'll see and perhaps even play some of them by the end of 2021. That is only a suggestion, though, so we shouldn't bet on anything until we get actual news from the company itself.

Rumors and reports have long indicated that Blizzard is working on a Diablo 2 remaster. It remains unannounced, and we certainly don't have a release window for it, but it's one of the more probable possibilities on the list of potential remasters.

After the success of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 last year, you might think that we're due for another return to the glory daws of skating games, but that dream has been all but dashed by the reassignment of developer Vicarious Visions.

As Activision Blizzard announced last month, Vicarious Visions is now "fully dedicated" to Blizzard Games , so another Tony Hawk remaster is pretty much off the table. Assuming the Diablo 2 remaster is real, this move would make sense if Vicarious Visions is now lending its remastering chops to the project, as the latest crop of rumors claims.