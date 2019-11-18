A new Rockstar project for 2020 has just been teased by American hip hop group City Morgue

A new Rockstar project releasing in Summer 2020 has been teased on Instagram by American hip hop group City Morgue.



They're teasing a collaboration with the Red Dead Redemption 2 developers on a new soundtrack for either GTA Online or a yet-to-be-announced game that's apparently launching next year.

City Morgue, a hip hop group, teased this on Instagram today pic.twitter.com/SgmuT6jAK7November 10, 2019

As it happens, a number of recent clues (including a new job listing) have indeed suggested that Rockstar is working on GTA 6, so it's certainly possible that this is the project that City Morgue is referring to. Rumours of Bully 2, a sequel to the studio's 2006 cult classic school simulator, have also been doing the rounds, and a hip hop soundtrack certainly wouldn't look out of place for that kind of setting.

Several bands have worked with Rockstar over the years to produce new music for GTA Online's in-game radio, however, and the developer's ongoing support for its multiplayer counterpart to GTA 5 shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, making a new City Morgue addition all the more plausible.

With both the PS5and Xbox Series X set to launch in Holiday 2020, a Summer release for a new Rockstar game on current-gen hardware next year also wouldn't make much sense, though - in a separate DM on Twitter - one of City Morgue's band members teased that more details about the collaboration would be coming "soon".

"Soon", as it happens, is also the timeframe that GTA 5's Trevor, Steven Ogg himself, gave when asked about the GTA 6 release date earlier this year. With that in mind, we'll keep you posted if and when we hear anything more....

