A Great British Baking Show board game is on the way, soggy bottoms and all

A Great British Baking Show board game has just been revealed, and it's due to hit shelves later in August 2022.

Designed for two to four players, the Great British Baking Show Game casts you as bakers racing to match recipes. Each match should last for about 20 minutes, and it's suitable for ages 10 and up.

Created by Ravensburger (the publisher behind some of the better board games of recent years, including Disney Villainous and the upcoming Star Wars Villainous), players will need to decide whether they gather ingredients fast and risk the infamous 'soggy bottom' or take their time and potentially be left behind. The box-art also reveals that iconic elements like the Hollywood Handshake are included.

According to game developer Shanon Lyon, the team “went through dozens of iterations to get the feel just right. We wanted gameplay that captured the humor, time pressure, and wholesome elements of the series”.

Alongside cards like 'Help!' that replicate the show's sportsmanship by offering struggling players a lifeline, Ravensburger also tried to hew close to the source material in the game's artwork. More specifically, they were able to use the same artist who draws cake concept art (or 'bake illustrations') for the series. That means the Great British Baking Show board game is an authentic tribute to the series with the same aesthetic.

