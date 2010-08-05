28 Months Later: 28 Possible Plots

Inspired by : 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later

The closing scene of 28 Weeks Later suggested that the zombies had made it to Paris, so this would be the most obvious route for a follow-up to take.

As well as the chance to use the City of Love as the arena for some intense action scenes, we find out through flashback what happened to the ones that got away at the end of 28 Weeks...

Surviving members of the US army have made it from London's District 1 to Paris, and have only a few clues to help them find out what happened to the escapees, whilst fending off attacks from the Parisian Rage victims.