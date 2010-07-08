27 Movie Actors For Doctor Who

Timey-Why Me? The instant favourte (all odds from Paddy Power), Depp's an A-lister with the charisma to play eccentric and the acting chops to convince as a 900+ year old Time Lord.

Ideal Companion: Potentially, an unknown youngster. Depp has that innocent, otherwordly quality that child actors seem to respond to.

Who costume: Depp could wear anything and look cool, so let's be vague and say, scruffily elegant.

Regenerate Or Exterminate? Regenerate. Depp's freewheeling Captain Jack Sparrow - a mischievous, accidental hero, and British to boot - provides an instant point of comparison.

One caveat: here's an actor who might actually need to tone down the eccentricity.