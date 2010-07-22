21 Typo Movie Stars

Joel Cohen at the IMDb

Sounds like... Joel Coen (of the Coen Brothers fame)

Biggest Hit: Garfield

In a recent interview, the legend that is Bill Murray claimed that he only agreed to voice the lead character in the appalling Garfield movie because he thought that screenwriter Joel Cohen was actually one half of the Coen Brothers.

Honest Bill admits that this was the only reason he did the movie, although he doesn't seem to have any excuses for the sequel.

We couldn't help thinking that a Garfield movie from the Coen Brothers would be all kinds of awesome: plenty of triple-crossing between Garfield and Odie, Steve Buscemi as Jon Arbuckle, and the opportunity for an amazing narration from Murray (a Coens-style version of the the feline's cartoon thoughts).

Read on for 20 more movie star typos that you could confuse with the real deal...