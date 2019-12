The nominees for Best Horror Blog are;

Shock Till You Drop

News, reviews features and interviews on upcoming horror films.

Bloody Disgusting

Ditto, but with ickier fonts.

Upcoming Horror Movies

All the latest on - can you guess? - upcoming horror movies...

Dread Central

Same again, but with a bit more focus on underground horror.

Obscure Hollow

Focusing on classic horror films, this leftfield blog is the source for old school horror.

