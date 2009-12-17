2009's most impressive DS games

Was its software picture as rosy? Nintendo launched a new service, DSiWare, so people could download games to the DSi, but 99 percent of the library is forgettable at best, and useless garbage at worst. Retail continued to be choked with shovelware, such as Petz, My Baby/Horse, and movie tie-ins galore. Still, as dire as that sounds, the DS had more than a few enticing games sporting some goshdarned new ideas. And even when the results fell a little short of the game's promise, we appreciated them just for trying.