18 Movie Characters Who Need A Spin-Off

The Spin-Off: Sure, Tropic Thunder 's Len Grossman is a stellar choice for a spin-off, as announced earlier this month; arguably, though, there’s a better candidate from the same film.

Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Junior), the hottest actor on the planet, feels creatively unfulfilled. So he devises a new venture.

Lazarus will ‘play’ a real-life person, 24-7, somewhere in America. The first person to spot him wins £10 million – but Lazarus is confident nobody will cash in.

Cue an extraordinary existential rom-com, as Lazarus slips into anonymity as a paraplegic female librarian.

Key Scene: ‘Doris Slater’ falls in love with a colleague, but breaks down in tears as (s)he admits he can’t have children. “They sewn me up down there,” she sobs, pulling down her skirt to prove the lack of vagina.