1,691 platinum trophy holder awarded Guinness world record

Bahraini gamer Hakam "Hakoom" Karim was recently awarded the official Guinness world record for "the most PlayStation platinum trophies won by an individual." As of September 19, 2018, Karim had 1,691 platinum trophies on his PSN account. At the time of writing, he has 1,719 platinum trophies according to PSN Trophy Leaders. The second place player is close behind at 1,715 platinum trophies, but there's a large gap between the third place player, who has "just" 1,447.

Karim's PSN Trophy Leader page shows he has earned a total of 70,199 trophies across 2,524 games, averaging 18.7 trophies per day. He regularly plays on PS3, PS4 and PS Vita, and his catalog includes many obscure Japanese, Korean and Chinese games, among others. According to PSN Trophy Leader's difficulty leaderboards, his rarest platinum trophies come from Fight Night Round 4, Guitar Hero Metallica and Super Street Fighter 4, all on PS3. Interestingly, rhythm games like LEGO Rock Band, fighting games like Mortal Kombat X, and sports games like the UFC series represent a huge chunk of the difficulty leaderboards.

The bahraini A-Hakam breaks world records for the playstation and enters Guinness for having the most plats and trophies in the world after 10 years!.@playstation @GWR#playstation #ps4pro #playstation4 #sony #bahrain #gaming #ps4 #gamer #hakoom pic.twitter.com/7vykVOL7TEOctober 6, 2018

Eurogamer interviewed Hakim in April 2017 when he had 1,200 platinum trophies. At the time, Hakim said he got into trophy hunting because the competitiveness of it reminded him of his MMO days. He revealed he tries to game for at least a few hours a day, even bringing his Vita to work so he can play during breaks.

"I grind the hell out of the game until I am able to beat and Platinum it," Hakim told Eurogamer. "Other users might feel ashamed to play many games because they are weak and have no spirit. They are afraid of what people will say about them. I do not pay attention to such things and that's what makes top trophy hunters shine."

