1080p games: Do they matter to you?

Alright, so obviously having your games displayed in native 1080p doesn't matter like, say, remembering never to cross the streams if you and a friend ever find yourselvesfiring proton packs. Still, there's a little pixel whore inside all of us who demands attention, wants to be bought nice things and always desiresthat slightly higher resolution in her games.

She died a little having to play the sub HD Halo 3, Modern Warfare 2 and Alan Wake, then wept for joy when she realised she could play Full Auto 2: Battlelines and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 1080p. But withthe news that 3D PS3 games will only be able to run at 720pand below, gamesoutputting at the magic snowboarding number may soon become an endangered species. The question is, do you care?

To help you make an informed decision, here's abrief list of awesome-looking PS3 games that don't support 1080p...

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

God of War III

Killzone 2

Heavy Rain

Pretty, non?

And here's a couple of decidely shit games that do support the uber resolution (clickherefor the full list)...

Full Auto 2 : Battlelines

Kung Fu-Panda

July 20, 2010