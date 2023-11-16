Attaboy is a graphic novel disguised as a retro video game manual

Tony McMillen, the writer/artist behind coming-of-age horror comedy Serious Creatures is back with an innovative new graphic novel. Attaboy is a science fiction adventure comic cunningly disguised as the instruction booklet for a video game.

Attaboy started life as a successfully funded Kickstarter a few years back before being picked up by Mad Cave Studios. The story follows a "byte-sized" (we see what they did there) hero as he attempts to avenge the loss of his father, Dr. Atta, in what is described as a "colorful and personal allegory of grief."

Here's McMillen's own cover art for the book.

Mad Cave Studio's official description of the new book reads:

"Attaboy, the "byte"-sized hero, is forced to avenge the destruction of his father and creator, Dr. Atta, by the sinister rebellious mechazoid Motherboard. However, the turn of each page unravels a much deeper story of pixelated thoughts, real-world references, and heartbreaking truths."

"Comics are a lonely pursuit in a lot of ways. Especially self-publishing comics," said Tony McMillen of creating the project. "After posting Attaboy on Kickstarter four years ago, I'm tremendously happy that the book has found a new home with Mad Cave Studios. Having a group of savvy people who are as excited as I am about this makes me confident that the large audience we both feel is waiting for a book like this will sit up and take notice…and that makes my toes tap!"

Attaboy is published by Mad Cave Studios on May 7, 2024.

