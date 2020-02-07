Atlus wants to know if you want Persona and other series on Switch

In a recent consumer survey sent to some Atlus fans, the company asks which of their games fans would consider playing on Switch if they were ported there.

Apparently not yet aware that all Switch owners love when anything is ported to Switch, the company’s 47th question of its lengthy survey asks fans to consider 17 different games of theirs as Switch titles.

“If previous Atlus games (games which can be played on other hardware, without adding additional elements) were ported to the Nintendo Switch, would you want to play them?” asks the company. “Select all of the titles below that you would like to play on the Nintendo Switch.” The options include Persona, Shin Megami Tensai, Etrian Odyssey, Catherine, and more. You can find the full scope of the options below.

Revelations: Persona”

Persona 2: Innocent Sin / Eternal Punishment

Persona 3, Persona 3 FES, and Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

Port of Shin Megami Tensei IV

Port of Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

Port of Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner series

Port of Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers

Port of Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series

Port of Etrian Odyssey series

Port of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Port of Persona Q

Port of Catherine: Full Body

Port of Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Port of Dragon’s Crown Pro

I do not want to play any on the Nintendo Switch

We would be hard-pressed to find anyone who would choose that last option, and we’d bet it’s more likely that many people have selected literally all of them. The results of the survey aren’t public and probably won’t be as these sorts of surveys are usually kept internal with a company, but hopefully they spell out to Atlus that people definitely want this sort of thing.

It marks the first time Atlus has directly asked fans about the idea of Switch ports, even as rumors have never quieted about Persona and maybe more coming to Switch one day. If you’re looking for anything Atlus on Switch in the meantime, you should check out Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore , which hit the eShop just last month.