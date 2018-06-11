Assassin's Creed Odyssey will have "multiple endings"

If you hadn't guessed it by now, Ubisoft is doing things a little big differently for Assassin's Creed Odyssey. For the first time in the series' history it's an RPG, and it comes complete with narrative choices that will influence the events that roll out throughout the game. In fact, those choices matter so much that Assassin's Creed Odyssey will feature "multiple" endings.

I spoke to Mel MacCoubrey, narrative director on Assassin's Creed Odyssey, who confirmed the multi-pronged closer:

“I don’t want to spoil stuff, because I want players to discover stuff for themselves, but there are multiple endings and we wanted to make sure that we were faithful to the tone of the story. But yes there are choices and decisions that you make along the way that will impact the end.”

“We really wanted the player to feel like they were really making a choice and that their choices matter," she adds.

Of course, MacCoubrey didn't go into detail as to what those endings might be, or the decisions that'll change the course of the story, but she did delve a little into the ripple effect your choices have in the game.

"“We wanted to make choice evident in all places in the game. There is like a hero’s journey that you can follow through the experience and there are choices you’ll be making along the way that definitely impact the outcome of what’s going to happen. And there are choices that are very short term, whether that’s in a conversation and then are choices that impact the self-contained stories.”

Interestingly, it seems like your choice of character - either Alexios or Kassandre - doesn't actually matter in the grand scheme of things either, that's more about personal preference.

"The characters are the same; they follow a very similar story. But it’s really up to you as a player as to how you’re making decisions and how you’re role-playing those characters that really makes the experience unique.”

“It was very important for us to make sure that we had two solid, personable characters from the get go. Somebody with a very strong personality who is very much established, who you then mould as you’re going forwards. We didn’t want it to feel like you were choosing a blank slate, that’s not what we wanted, because the main character of the Assassin’s Creed brand has always been an iconic figure and we wanted to keep it that way, even though we’re giving you a choice.”

You can see exactly how many of your micro-decisions matter when Assassin's Creed Odyssey launches on October 5, 2018.

Be sure to check out the E3 2018 schedule to see when the other major players will announce their news, and keep an eye on our list of E3 2018 games to see all the titles coming your way.