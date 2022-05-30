Assassin's Creed fan finishes all 12 games without taking damage

An Assassin's Creed fan has finished all 12 games without taking any damage.

There are so many Assassin's Creed games that simply getting through them all is an achievement, but one fan has managed to do that and prove themselves the ultimate assassin by not taking an ounce of damage for the entirety of the series' 12 mainline entries.

As reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab), Assassin's Creed streamer Hayete Bahadori (opens in new tab), played through every Assassin's Creed game, starting with Altair's 2007 adventure and ending with the Viking-themed Assassin's Creed Valhalla, without receiving so as much as a scratch. No reloads, restarts or glitches were used and if he failed in an objective he would restart the entire run.

As Bahadori progressed through the games, he upped the ante by achieving 100% synchronization for the seven games from Brotherhood to Syndicate. Starting with Origins, the first in the series to have difficulty options, the streamer also played on the highest difficulty setting.

Unsurprisingly, these no damage runs took a phenomenal amount of preparation and dedication to pull off. Bahadori adapted techniques from the speedrunning community and focused on reliable strategies that didn't depend on luck. Including practice hours, the streamer estimates that each game took around 100 hours to complete, but Valhalla's gargantuan size meant that it took a staggering 800 hours. Black Flag also proved problematic taking 250 hours to overcome due to its luck-based challenges.

Despite the difficulty of this endeavour, Bahadori managed to complete every game in a surprisingly short length of time. Having only started the original Assassin's Creed in October of last year, the final part of his Valhalla video was uploaded on April 11, 2022. Now that he's well and truly conquered Assassin's Creed, the streamer's next challenge will be a no-damage run for God of War.

Bahadori might get to have another stab at the series again soon as a new Assassin's Creed game is reportedly in the works at Ubisoft. Rumour has it that the project, codenamed Rift, started out as an expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and could bring the series closer to its roots with a smaller scale and more emphasis on stealth.

