Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo's Legendary CEO book coming in 2021

A book that compiles interviews and quotes from late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata is getting an official English release, and it's coming out next year.

The book's Japanese release was simply titled Iwata-san, but its English version from Viz Media will be called Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo's Legendary CEO. The contents of the book are pulled from years worth of material, including Nintendo's own Iwata Asks online Q&A series - in which Iwata interviewed game developers about the details of their work - and other sources, many of which have likely never before received official English translations.

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo’s Legendary CEO invites you to learn more about the president, game developer, and gamer who forever changed the video game industry as we know it. Coming directly to you Spring 2021 in print and digital. 👐 pic.twitter.com/SNkJ119VugJuly 24, 2020

Aside from quotes straight from Iwata, the book also includes words from notable friends and collaborators, including Nintendo creative Shigeru Miyamoto and Earthbound director Shigesato Itoi. Itoi's company created the Japanese version of the book, so he was probably involved with putting Ask Iwata together as well (Itoi's a famous writer in Japan, though out west we know him best for making that game about a bunch of psychic school kids).

Before taking leadership of Nintendo, Iwata was a prolific programmer who worked on games ranging from Balloon Fight for NES to Super Smash Bros. Melee for GameCube. He served as the president and CEO of Nintendo from 2002 until his death in 2015, becoming a beloved face for the company through his regular, often humorous, appearances in Nintendo Direct videos.

Ask Iwata will be available in both print and digital formats starting in spring 2021.